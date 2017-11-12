An investigation is underway into Sunday morning’s death of a 34-year-old man who was in the midst of a more than two year sentence at the Bowden Institution.

Emergency crews were called to the prison on Saturday, November 11, at approximately 10:00 a.m. for an undisclosed reason and 34-year-old Cody Adams was transported from the scene by ambulance to hospital. In the early morning hours of Sunday, November 12, Adams was pronounced dead.

According to Correctional Service Canada, Adams was serving a nearly 29 month sentence after being convicted of trafficking in property obtained by crime, forcible confinement and break and enter with intent. Adams had begun serving his sentence on May 30, 2016.

The nature of Adams’ death has not been released.

Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances regarding the inmate’s death.

The Bowden Institution is located along the QEII Highway approximately 90 kilometres north of Calgary.