Members of several neighbouring communities gathered in Oakridge on Thursday night for an information session on the proposed redevelopment of the area that currently houses a Co-op grocery store.

The plans for the Oakridge Crossing development, a mixed-use proposal that would see the introduction of six new buildings housing a combined 266 residential units, were on display at the City of Calgary run open house at Oak Park Church.

Applications for land use and development permits to alter the commercial area near the intersection of 24 Street and Southland Drive Southwest have been submitted by the developer to the city.

Krista Langille, a City of Calgary spokesperson, said the proposal garnered both positive and negative reaction from the public and the input of Calgarians was noted.

“The information we receive tonight will be compiled into a ‘what we heard’ report which will be used by the planning department to inform their decision,” said Langille.

The report will makes its way to the city’s planning commission prior to being presented to city council and the scheduling of a public hearing.

Valerie Milkert, a resident of Cedarbrae, says the artist renderings of Oakridge Crossing are lovely but she’s concerned the influx of residents to the area will create parking woes.

“I’m really concerned about the amount of parking that there’s going to be,” said Milkert. “It doesn’t look like there’s any new parking for public. It looks like they’re talking about underground parking for the residents that are there but we all know that they never build enough parking for the cars that people have.”

For additional information on the proposal and to provide feedback on the proposed development, visit City of Calgary – Oakridge Crossing.