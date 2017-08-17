Players at a southeast golf course were asked to evacuate the facility on Thursday morning after someone reported seeing a cougar in the area and called police.

Emergency crews were called to the Willow Park Golf & Country Club at about 11:00 a.m. after the cat was seen behind the pro shop.

Officials evacuated the practice area, greens and fairways as a precaution until they could assess the danger.

Police later determined that the big cat was a bobcat and not a cougar and fish and wildlife officials say bobcats are common in the area.

“We took a call concerning a cougar that had been seen by some local residents. Units responded to the area, spoke with the complainant and some other residents and were able to confirm that it was, in fact, a bobcat,” said Acting S/Sgt. Nigel Nelson.

Last month, a cougar was spotted on the 7th tee box and it made its way through the neighbourhood before it was found and euthanized by wildlife officers.

“I think with the recent scare two weeks ago with a cougar actually being on the golf course and unfortunately being shot, we are, I guess, a little bit on edge here at Willow Park and so we’re better off to be safe than sorry,” said Cathy Burton, Head Professional.

Police consulted fish and wildlife and decided to let the cat leave the area on its own.

“Obviously a cougar is different to a bobcat and normally with a cougar call, fish and wildlife would come out and our response to it would be slightly elevated,” said Nelson.

The players were allowed back on the course a short time later and officials say there is no danger to the public.

“Back to playing and probably looking over their shoulders a little bit and we do have a bobcat that is a resident on this golf course so when people do see that they just need to realize that we do have a bobcat as well,” said Burton.

Burton says they are going to run a seminar for members and community residents so they can tell the difference between a cougar and bobcat in the future.