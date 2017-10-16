Dozens of kids from across the city took part in a game of flag football with some of the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.

The game, organized by the CFL and NFL, is aimed at getting more children interested in sport and exercise.

Throughout the day, kids pick up a few pointers from the pros along with valuable lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship.

That isn’t the only reward from the day. The winner of each regional tournament will win a trip to Ottawa to play in the CFL/NFL flag football championship during Grey Cup Week.

The winner of that game will then get to go to Orlando for Pro Bowl Week to participate in the NFL Flag Championships.