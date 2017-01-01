A 21-year-old Calgarian is dead after he was hit by a CP Rail train early New Year’s Day in the town of Canmore.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. The engineer noticed someone laying on the tracks near Railway Avenue and attempted to stop but was unable to avoid striking the man.

Emergency crews were called to the scene but the injured man had succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is a 21-year-old man from Calgary but RCMP have not released his name.

Canmore RCMP and CP Rail police continue to investigate the collision.