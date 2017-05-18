A Calgary judge has found Allan Shyback guilty of manslaughter in the 2012 death of his common-law wife Lisa Mitchell.

Mitchell, 31, was last seen alive at her Ogden home in 2012 and the Crown said that Shyback killed her and hid her body in the basement for two years until it was discovered by police.

Shyback was accused of second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the incident.

On Thursday morning, Justice Rosemary Nation found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Nation also found him guilty of causing an indiginity to a human body.

During his trial, Shyback said that he was a victim of domestic abuse and strangled Mitchell in self-defence.

The Crown says he ‘tailored’ his story to make himself look like the victim in the relationship.

Shyback was arrested in 2014 after he admitted to undercover officers that he’d killed Mitchell and put her body into a plastic bin and encased it in concrete in the basement.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for September 20.