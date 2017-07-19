Officials are calling the opening of a new affordable housing complex in northeast Calgary a wonderful step forward in the fight to have safe and quality housing for all residents.

The three-storey complex, on McDougall Road N.E., consists of four studio suites, eight one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

Three of the units are barrier-free, built for those with physical or other disabilities, while one is built specifically to accommodate the visually impaired.

The building includes a special waste and recycling system and a green space mixed with parking spaces, known as a ‘woonerf’.

Rents at the building will be set according to the residents’ income, meaning some will pay more and others will pay less.

Mayor Nenshi says the building is gorgeous.

“It’s an incredibly beautiful building that fits into this neighbourhood so well and that’s what I really love about it, to actually say that everyone deserves a decent and dignified place to live and that’s what we have here.”

The Government of Alberta contributed $5.25M to the project while the city contributed $2.25M.

A number of other housing developments are planned, including a 32-unit development in Kingsland, a 48-unit development in Wildwood and a 16-unit development in Rosedale.