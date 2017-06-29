Police are looking into three child luring attempts that happened in the city’s southwest over the last few weeks.

One incident happened in the Braeside area last Friday and parents of students at a school in the Cederbrae area were notified about two more incidents this week.

On June 23, a girl was walking near Brabourne Road and Brookpark Drive S.W. at about 8:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up to her and a man rolled down the passenger window and told her to get in.

The teen refused but the man continued to talk to her and began yelling at her as she ran away.

The suspect in this case is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a ball cap and was driving an older-model, dark-coloured, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

On Monday, officials at St. Cyril Catholic School sent a note out to parents saying that a Grade 7 student was approached by two men in a black vehicle at about 11:00 a.m. as she was walking home.

The girl said that the men asked her name and that she didn’t respond. Her mother reported the incident to school officials who asked that the family notify police.

On Wednesday, a note went out to parents about another incident saying that a 14-year-old girl was walking on Oakfield Drive, near 24 Street, when she was approached by a man in a black, four-door sedan.

The girl said the man called out to her so she ran into a nearby convenient store.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with blonde hair.

Police are looking into whether the incidents are connected.