A nine-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service, currently suspended with pay on an unrelated matter, faces charges of breach of trust and obstruction of justice for his alleged role in an impaired driving investigation in November 2015.

According to police, an officer responded to a location in the 300 block on Cranston Road Southeast in the early evening hours of Remembrance Day 2015 following a complaint indicating a woman has passed out behind the wheel of an idling vehicle.

The responding officer arrived and allegedly cancelled the deployment of breath technicians to the scene. The officer allegedly noticed signs of impairment but notified dispatch that the call should be considered a response to a suspended driver, not an impaired driver. The CPS member allegedly knew the driver, an unnamed woman, and gave her a ride to her residence without further investigation.

Superintendent Cliff O'Brien of the CPS criminal operations & technical support division says the suspect impaired driver worked at a store in the officer's patrol area. "They had known each other for a few months," said O'Brien. "They had met at a theft call that he had attended.”

In November 2016, the CPS anti-corruption unit received information regarding the officer’s alleged actions and an investigation was conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Mark McCullough, 44, has been charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

CPS officials say McCullough is currently suspended with pay in connection with an unrelated matter.

“It was an off-duty incident,” said O'Brien. “Due to the investigation, several factors in the investigation including trying to protect the identity of the victim, we certainly did not name the officer at the time.”

“It is criminal in nature.”

McCullough's suspension is in connection with an off-duty assault investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court to face the assault charge on Wednesday, September 6.

The suspended CPS member is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust on Wedneday, September 13.