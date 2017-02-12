Members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating after the body of a 25-year-old Calgary woman was located near a hamlet east of Calgary on Saturday.

According to RCMP, the woman has been identified as Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque of a Calgary.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the nature of Levesque’s death.

Anyone with information regarding Levesque’s death or her actions of late is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

The hamlet of Lyalta is situated approximately 20 kilometres east of Calgary and eight kilometres north of the Trans-Canada Highway.