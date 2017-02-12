Calgary woman’s remains discovered near hamlet of Lyalta
Undated photo of Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque (supplied)
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:44PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 6:06PM MST
Members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating after the body of a 25-year-old Calgary woman was located near a hamlet east of Calgary on Saturday.
According to RCMP, the woman has been identified as Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque of a Calgary.
An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the nature of Levesque’s death.
Anyone with information regarding Levesque’s death or her actions of late is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
The hamlet of Lyalta is situated approximately 20 kilometres east of Calgary and eight kilometres north of the Trans-Canada Highway.
