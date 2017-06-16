

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Fire Department continues to investigate the spill of an unknown substance into the Bow River and Western Irrigation Canal earlier on Friday morning.

The cause of the spill is still being determined, but Hazardous Materials crews, along with Aquatic Teams and fire crews were called to the scene. City crews and provincial agencies were also deployed

As of Friday afternoon, the 'oil-like' substance has been contained and booms remain in place on the Western Irrigation Canal and on a storm water outflow on the Bow River. Officials will continue to monitor the site over the coming days and any addiitonal residue will be removed.

The origin of the spill remains under investigation.

A boating advisory issued in early June, requesting that members of the public stay off the river, is still in effect.