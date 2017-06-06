Rocky Mountain House RCMP say charges are expected in connection with a serious crash overnight that sent a woman to hospital.

Authorities were first called about the incident when they were told of a possible impaired driver involved in a chase with a small vehicle on the Sunchild First Nation.

The complainant told police that one of the occupants of the pursuing vehicle was a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

RCMP attended the scene and found a car matching the witness’ description and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle ended up fleeing, narrowly missing one of the officers in the process.

Police attempted to catch up to the car, but were unable to continue the pursuit once the vehicle drove into the O’Chiese First Nation.

A patrol was conducted of the area south of where it was last seen but a passerby notified police that the vehicle had been spotted in the ditch just north of where they were.

When police arrived at that scene, they found the car had crashed and rolled just a few minutes within the police losing sight of it.

The driver had been thrown from the car when it rolled and had become trapped underneath it when it fell back onto its wheels.

The male passengers of the car fled the scene, leaving the 24-year-old woman behind.

Officers and passerbys were able to lift the car enough for the woman to get out from under the vehicle.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending the outcome of the case.