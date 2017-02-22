A Calgary woman is facing charges after a cat and a dog were found in distress inside a frigid southeast storage locker.

The pair was found on January 6, 2017 after workers at the storage facility heard whimpers coming from the locker.

The cat was confined to a box beneath some belongings and had tape around its head, while the dog was found in a crate, and authorities believe they were there at least overnight.

Multiple charges have now been laid against Samantha Zychowski, 21, of Calgary, including causing an animal to be in distress, causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury and abandoning an animal in distress or failure to provide necessary care.

Both animals were cared for by the Calgary Humane Society and have since been adopted into new, loving homes.