A little boy was injured after an SUV slammed into a store in the Shawnessy Shopping Centre over the lunch hour on Saturday.

Police say the vehicle ran into the Frilly Lilly boutique spa. The vehicle smashed through an interior wall into the Bijou Hair Salon next door.

Paramedics rushed the child to Alberta Children's Hospital with skeletal and soft-tissue injuries. He is in stable, non-life threatening condition. The woman driving the SUV was not injured.