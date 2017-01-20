The City of Calgary is looking to redesign an underused area underneath a major downtown thoroughfare and they are looking to get some help from students to do it.

The 4 Avenue Flyover Public Space project will involve feedback from residents and stakeholders and work from University of Calgary landscape architecture students and sixth grade students from Langevin School to determine how it could be reimagined.

As a result, the grade schoolers are learning about land use planning and design and have the chance to make their unique ideas come to life.

Students say they are excited about the opportunity to improve the city.

“There’s cars driving over the flyover every few minutes and Memorial Drive is right there so, instead of making it a quiet park, I was thinking and our class was thinking it could be a place where kids can play so they don’t really mind the noise,” said Grade 6 student Kyle Lewis.

The project was proposed by the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association and is supported by the city as a way to create an attractive entrance into the community, improve the walking and cycling connection with the downtown and river pathway network, enhance an under-used greenspace, benefit from kids’ imaginations and new design practices and reveal a community-supported set of ideas into a friendly and active part of the community.

The final submissions will be presented at a future public information session where they will be judged.

More information can be found on the City’s website.