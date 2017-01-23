Calgary city council will vote on the proposed redevelopment plan for the Highland Park Golf Course on Tuesday.

It closed in 2012 after more than 50 years as a private course and before it was bought by a developer.

The proposed plan,developed by a Vancouver -based company, calls for a mix of housing, multi-family and retail space with 2,071 units on the 20 hectare site.

Council went back and forth over a series of amendments and details but many councillors said the plan for the property is simply not very good.

At one point, Ward seven councillor Druh Farrell said,”The space is worthy of excellent design and this is not excellent design.”

Ward 11 Councillor Brian Pincott said, ”The combination of changes to density and green space is likely to disappoint both the developer and the community.”

The challenge is working around underlying wetland and a buried stream bed while having enough density and blending in to the surrounding community.

“We want the green space,” says Jill Kowalchuk with the Highland Park Community Association.” We want quality commercial development. We want more neighbours, we actually want more neighbours. We just want it to be a development that will bring that will raise the level of our community.”

The redevelopment plan for the northwest Calgary golf course has been at the centre of a contentious debate for over three years.