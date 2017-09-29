Officials with the Calgary Police Service confirm an on-duty officer discharged their service issued firearm during a Friday night response in the city’s southwest.

According to police, officers were called to the 7-Eleven location in the 4600 block of 37 Street S.W. following reports a knife-wielding man had been acting erratically inside the business. Police contained the building but the situation escalated and an officer fired his weapon.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department were dispatched followed reports of a fire inside the 7-Eleven location in the Sarcee Plaza, in the 4600 block of 37 Street S.W., during the police response.

Simon Lee, owner of the Hodu Namu Korean restaurant, says smoke poured into his establishment shortly after 8:00 p.m. followed by several loud bangs. The restaurant’s staff and customers exited the building and saw smoke and flames inside the 7-Eleven store next door to the restaurant.

Lee says he witnessed a man being dragged to an ambulance by several officers.

EMS officials confirm paramedics were called to the convenience store following concerns regarding a man inside the shop. One man, believed to his 30s, was transported by ambulance from the scene with undisclosed injuries in serious condition.

Police say first aid was administered to the suspect before he was removed from the scene in serious but non-life threatening condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Additional EMS crews responded to the shopping plaza to assess and treat smoke inhalation in first responders.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified of the matter and will launch an investigation into the actions of the Calgary police officer.