The Calgary Police Service has welcomed one of its four-legged members back to active duty after the dog recovered from numerous stab wounds to his head suffered during a break-and-enter investigation in Falconridge.

Jester, who had been with the CPS for nearly five years, was severely injured by a knife-wielding break-and-enter suspect in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 30. The German Shepherd was one of the CPS members deployed to Grant MacEwan School, in the 100 block of Falshire Drive Northeast, during an investigation into reports of a break-in at the school.

According to police, two underage suspects attempted to run from the scene and Jester pursued the boys. One of the teenagers was carrying a knife and Jester was stabbed multiple times in the head. The dog was rushed from the scene to a veterinary hospital for emergency surgery. The dog’s condition was considered life threatening during transport.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service shared news of Jester’s recovery on Facebook.

“We feel very fortunate to announce that Police Service Dog Jester is now back to work. Jester’s injuries have healed and he has undergone a series of tests – medical, physical and mental - to ensure he is healthy and ready to begin serving the citizens of Calgary again.”

“(Police service dog) Jester and his handler are grateful to everyone for the well wishes and are looking forward to hitting the streets again as partners.”

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces several charges in connection with the July 30 incident including:

Maiming a police animal

Break-and-enter

Possessing a weapon dangerous to the public

The second suspect in the Grand MacEwan School break-in, an unnamed 15-year-old boy, has been charged with break-and-enter.