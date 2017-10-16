Crews with the Calgary Fire Department quickly knocked down a fire in the northeast community of Taradale on Monday morning.

Officials say they got the call, involving a home on Tarington Green N.E., at just after 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found huge amounts of smoke and flames pouring from the building.

The fire was brought under control fairly quickly and an investigation into the cause is underway.

"Fully involved in the rear of the structure; not sure of the reason why at this point," said District Fire Chief Brad Bogner. "Investigators will look into it further throughout the day."

Bogner said four people were inside, two adults and two children, but all were able to get out of the house safely after a neighbour alerted them about the fire.

He says some of the siding on the neighbouring homes was melted by the heat of the blaze and the fire did actually get into the source home at one point.

"We did get a little extension into the attic, but crews were able to get it knocked down and controlled."

Officials say that the fire was due to improper disposal of a cigarette in a planter pot.