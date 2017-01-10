The anonymous crime tip program Crime Stoppers is celebrating 35 years of service this month and officials say it has a new program to mark the occasion.

Since its inception, Crime Stoppers has helped solve 14,000 cases, seized $291M in drugs and recovered about $17M in stolen property.

Now, in its 35th year, it is launching a new program to help encourage citizens to report crime and become ‘everyday superheroes’.

Officials say they need the help now more than ever.

“This program calls on all Calgarians to become an everyday superhero by reporting a tip of a crime you know about. This is how our program works and this is how we support our police partners,” said Curtis Dyck with the organization.

Dyck says the economy is creating some difficult issues.

“We’re seeing some highly addictive drugs on our streets and this is where the superhero campaign comes in. This allows everybody to get involved and join the fight.”

Calgary was the first branch of Crime Stoppers set up in Canada.

The agency is supported financially chiefly by sponsor partners.

January has been named Calgary Crime Stoppers Awareness month.