The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTNDA) awards the best in journalism every year, and CTV Calgary is up for a number of awards.

In a release, RTNDA’s Canada President said that as the industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism.

“All finalists should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them,” said Ian Koenigsfest.

These are the awards CTV Calgary has been nominated for. You can click on the links to view some of them:

In the category of Digital:

Digital Media Award (Large Market): Calgary.ctvnews.ca

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary: Postscript

In the category of Multiplatform:

Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative: Addiction Canada, Private Rehab Investigation

In the category of Television: