In day nine of the triple murder trial, Douglas Garland’s defence is expected to question the forensic investigator who led the team that collected 1,400 pieces of evidence from the farm where the Crown believes the victims were killed.

Garland is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien in the summer of 2014.

The Crown contends that he forcibly took the three from their beds on June 29 and drove them to his parents’ property near Airdrie where he killed them.

** WARNING - GRAPHIC DETAILS FOLLOW **

On Wednesday, the court spent a second day with Cst. Ian Oxton, the lead forensic investigator in the case.

He told the court that he spent months examining the evidence that included hundreds of litres of ash from a burn barrel and a fire pit on the property.

Authorities spent ten months sifting through the debris, turning up pieces of teeth, an earring, a bracelet, a watch and some buttons.

Oxton said they also found containers of a number of chemicals on the property, including liquid nitrogen and Rnase, an agent used to break down DNA.

The details of the trial are taking a toll on the jury and Justice David Gates addressed the issue before proceedings began on Wednesday.

He told the 14 jurors that reviewing the evidence has been difficult for him too and reminded them to ask for breaks if necessary.

The trial is expected to last three and a half more weeks.

@CTVInaSidhu and @CTVJKanygin are covering the trial for CTV Calgary.

