A man in his late 30s is dead following Sunday morning's single vehicle crash on the northwest portion of the ring road.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail at the Nosehill Drive overpass shortly before 9:00 a.m.

First responders encountered a damaged SUV that had collided with a support structure for the overpass in the centre median. The driver of the SUV, the vehicle's lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail at the Tuscany Boulevard exit. An estimated time for the reopening of the road has not been released.

Northbound traffic has not been affected.