A 21-year-old man from Drumheller has been released from custody after being arrested and charged in connection with three alleged sexual assaults involving children.

On June 19, Drumheller RCMP launched an investigation following a complaint filed by a parent alleging a local daycare worker had had an inappropriate encounter with a child. Officials from the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre and members of the RCMP Major Crimes unit assisted with the investigation and three underage victims were identified.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Anthony Piecowye, 21, has been charged with:

Sexual assault (three counts)

Sexual interference (three counts)

RCMP have not released the ages and genders of the victims of Piecowye’s alleged assault in order to protect their identities.

Piecowye has been released from custody with conditions. The accused is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on September 22.

Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing sexual assault investigation is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP detachment, 403-823-7590, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.