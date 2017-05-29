Emergency responders injured at scene of crash on Deerfoot Trail
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 4:46PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 6:39PM MDT
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue SE on Monday afternoon that prompted police to shut down several lanes of the busy roadway to traffic.
Police, fire and EMS were called to a crash involving at least four vehicles in the northbound lanes at about 4:00 p.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene they were confronted by an irate man who had been involved in the incident.
Emergency crews tried to restrain the man and an energy weapon was deployed by police in an effort to subdue him but it had little effect.
The man was eventually sedated and taken to hospital for evaluation.
EMS officials say two paramedics suffered non-life threatening injuries in the altercation and they were transported to hospital.
A police officer were also injured in the incident and received minor injuries in the struggle.
Two people from the crash were taken to hospital for treatment with minor injuries.
Police shut down several lanes on Deerfoot Trail for a few hours and are investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.
