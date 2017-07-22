An 18-year-old woman is dead following a Friday night highway collision in southern Alberta.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 526, approximately 10 kilometres north of the town of Vauxhall, following a crash involving an SUV and a car.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to flip and the car to erupt in flames.

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The 17-year-old driver of the car was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The three occupants of the SUV, ages not confirmed, suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.