Flames tore through a northwest home on Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled a fire fueled by strong wind.Flames tore through a northwest home on Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled a fire fueled by strong wind.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a home in the 7000 block of Edgemont Drive N.W. at around 3:30 p.m. following reports of a fire. The first crew to arrive at the scene requested additional resources as flames and smoke could be seen from the street.

“When they arrived, they were met with large volumes of flame and smoke and quickly attacked this fire defensively as there was no way they could get into the building due to the structural integrity of the building," said CFD Batt. Chief Paul LeBlanc. ,” “By the time our crews arrived here, there wasn’t much they could do except put large volumes of water on the fire.”

Fire crews put exposure lines on the neighbouring homes to prevent the flames from spreading.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the residence suffered significant damaged.

“The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire," said LeBlanc. "They’ve all been accounted for and we’re really happy to report that we’ve had no injuries.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.