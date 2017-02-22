A member of the Calgary Fire Department was transported to hospital early Wednesday evening after being injured while battling a fire in a northeast house.

A Calgary Fire Department crew responded to a building in the 700 block of McDougall Road Northeast at approximately 6:00 p.m. after numerous witnesses called 911 stating smoke was billowing out of the windows.

On arrival, firefighters encountered what appeared to be a vacant house with several boarded-up windows. Crews entered the home and extinguished an internal fire. During the attack on the blaze, a firefighter suffered an undisclosed upper body injury. The CFD member was transported to hospital for assessment and treatment.

No one was in the house when firefighters entered but the crew located items that indicated people had been staying inside the residence sporadically.

Fire crews remained at the scene into the night to ensure hotspots did not reignite. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire, including those who may have captured photographs or videos, is asked to email the Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer.