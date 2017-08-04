A Drumheller woman has been accused of defrauding a number seniors in the community out of over $40,000 and is now facing charges.

RCMP began an investigation after they were notified by ATB officials about an employee who was making unauthorized withdrawals from seven different accounts

The funds were allegedly taken from the accounts between November 2015 and November 2016.

Police say all of the victims were seniors and that the money was withdrawn through 16 different cash transactions.

Rebecca Tucker, 36, is charged with 16 counts of fraud under $5000 and 13 counts of drawing documents without authority.

Tucker is no longer an employee of ATB and has been released from police custody.

She is expected to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on the charges on August 11.

Police are asking anyone with information on these offences to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590.