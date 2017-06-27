The city plans on repaving nearly 100 roads in Calgary this summer and that means traffic delays and parking restrictions.

Paving is already underway in several areas and all quadrants of the city will end up being affected.

“This year we have about $30 million worth of paving projects happening,” said Chris McGeachy, City of Calgary Roads. “We’re doing 220 lane kilometres at 96 locations, its 150,000 tons of asphalt.”

Both drivers and pedestrians will have to make accommodations for the work, and the city will be delivering notices to homes and businesses that will be affected prior to work beginning.

Calgarians should keep their eyes open for parking bans, sidewalk closures and other short-term impacts, but the city said it will do its best to keep disruptions at a minimum.

“Most of this work will take place overnight and on weekends, we like to think of Calgarians and their commute so we try to minimize the commutes,” said McGeachy. “During Stampede no work will happen in the core.”

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones, even when no one appears to be working there.

You can find details on where paving will be done on the City of Calgary’s website.