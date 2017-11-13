People who live in the northwest Calgary community of the Hamptons are anxious after someone has been breaking windows in their homes and cars for weeks.

The incidents have been occurring overnight on the weekends for just over a month and residents say it's been escalating.

May Algebori, whose home was damaged in the incidents, says the vandals are using dangerous tools to commit the crimes.

"It's one thing to just play around, but when it comes to guns," she said. "First it was with rocks and then it started with bats and now it's pellet guns."

She adds she is concerned because her mother-in-law often sits by the window in their home and there is a possibility she could be harmed if the incidents get worse.

No one has been injured in the attacks and police have no information on suspects.