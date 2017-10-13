RCMP is working with a Didsbury family to help track down several treasures and an urn of ashes that were stolen during a break and enter at a residence west of the town on Thursday.

Police say someone broke into a home on Range Road 35, in the Dogpound area, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and took a number of items including two gold rings and a small urn that contained the ashes of the home owner's deceased husband.

Investigators are also looking for a black, 2001 Chrevrolet S10 truck with Alberta Licence Plate BSR2779, that was also stolen from the home.

"Crimes like this really tug at your heartstrings," said Staff-Sergeant Chad Fournier, Didsbury RCMP detachment commander. "We think that the urn was taken by someone who did not realize what it was. To them, it is of no value at all, but to the family, it is priceless. We hope that these heirlooms can be returned to the family and welcome any assistance to do that."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how).