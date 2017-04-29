One man is dead and another seriously injured following a Friday evening crash at the intersection of two highways in southern Alberta.

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria says a paramedic crew from Vulcan responded to the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 529, north of the village of Champion, at around 6:30 p.m. following involving an SUV and a sedan.

The driver of the SUV, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased, an adult male of undetermined age, has not been released.

EMS transported the driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, to the Vulcan Community Health Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition for treatment of injuries deemed to be of a serious nature.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal collision. The village of Champion is located approximately 125 kilometres southeast of Calgary and approximately 70 kilometres north of Lethbridge.