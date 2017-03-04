The recent deaths of a number of large animals along the Trans-Canada Highway between the Banff National Park gates and the Kananaskis River has experts calling for the introduction of measures to reduce deadly collisions.

In the last three weeks, upwards of 20 mammals, including a wolf and two cougars, have been fatally struck by vehicles along the highway in the Bow Valley corridor. According to Jay Honeyman, a provincial wildlife biologist, 62 large animals, primarily elk and deer, are killed in an average year on the roughly 40 kilometre stretch of road east of Banff National Park.

Wildlife experts want the province to consider implementing fences, overpasses and underpasses, similar to the ones that have proven successful within Banff National Park, to protect motorists and animals.

“What we need to do is adapt how the highway and railway are managed for wildlife,” said Stephen Legault, a member of the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative. “The principle way is by designing and developing underpasses and overpasses on the Trans-Canada Highway in conjunction with fencing so that wildlife are funneled over or under the highway rather than onto it.”

Legault says the barriers separating wildlife and highway traffic in Banff National Park have had a drastic impact on the number of deadly collisions.

“It’s dramatically reduced, by about 90 per cent, the number of animals being killed on the highway,” said Legault. “It’s time for the provincial government to make an investment in this on the Trans-Canada Highway as well.”

With files from CTV’s Bill Macfarlane