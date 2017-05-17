Three tribes from Canada and the United States will be gathering in Calgary on Wednesday to sign a formal protest against the construction of TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline.

The Blackfoot Confederacy, the Great Sioux Nation and the Ponca Tribe will all be signing the declaration that highlights the tribes’ rights and opposition to the $8B project.

They plan to set up protest camps all along the route of the pipeline proposed by Calgary-based TransCanada.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order for Keystone, blaming the previous government for slowing down the process.

The 3,500 km pipeline, running from Central Alberta all the way to the Texas coast has been hindered by many obstacles over the years.

TransCanada says the pipeline will be safe and won’t harm the environment while it provides a much-needed boost to the economy by the creation of 400 full-time jobs in Alberta.