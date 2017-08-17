Hanna RCMP is still working to determine the cause of a crash on Highway 36 that killed three children and sent their parents to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the two vehicle crash just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Early reports say an SUV was westbound on Highway 570 when it struck a transport truck that was southbound on Highway 36.

Police say the transport truck was able to stop just after the intersection while the SUV was thrown off the road and hit a fence.

Three occupants of the SUV, a 16-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 11-month-old girl were all killed instantly.

The 44-year-old father was taken to hospital in Brooks while the mother, 32, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

They are both listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The driver of the semi was taken by ground ambulance to the Hanna Health Centre in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.