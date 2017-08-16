The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate July’s quadruple homicide and members are asking for help from the public who may have observed or recorded unusual activity west of Calgary or located charred personal items in the vicinity of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

On July 10, the bodies of 36-year-old Glynnis Fox, 39-year-old Tiffany Ear and 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer were found in a burning vehicle on a construction site in the northwest neighbourhood of Sage Hill. Two days later, at approximately 6:00 a.m., 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk’s remains were located north of the Highway 22 and Highway 8 traffic circle west of Calgary.

Investigators have determined all four deaths are related and have concluded Afowerk’s body may have been left along Highway 22 sometime in the days prior to the discovery.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity along Highway 22 between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 8 on July 10, 11 or 12th or has dashcam footage of that section of highway recorded during that time period is asked to contact police.

Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the CPS homicide unit says recordings of the highway prior to the dumping of the body could prove nearly as beneficial to the investigation as footage of unusual activity. “Obviously a body, or the absence of a body, during that timeframe as it is described. We’re trying to determine an investigative timeline to determine when and how Mr. Afowerk’s body was dumped there.”

The ongoing investigation has led police to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan where personal items, believed to be related to the quadruple homicide, may surface. Anyone who locates discarded clothing, documents or a bag near Moose Jaw, specifically the area near CFB Moose Jaw and the Moose Jaw Municipal Airfield, is asked to contact police: According to police, the items were likely burned.

"The best information we have is it in the vicinity of Moose Jaw. We do not know exactly where. We certainly can speculate and say it's close to a roadway. We also have information that it may be near an airfield."

Schiavetta says it has not been determined whether the burn site would include clothing belong to the homicide victims or suspects.

"We have conducted an exhaustive search with Moose Jaw Search & Rescue and we've had negative results."

According to Schiavetta, more than two suspects have been identified in connection with the quadruple homicide and investigators have made significant headway thanks in large part to cooperation from police services across Canada.

"Everyone has gone the extra mile to help us find the evidence that we need to corroborate statements,” said Schiavetta. “This investigation is progressing very well and very fast and that would not have been possible without cooperation from the public, information from public tips, but also from other law enforcement agencies that have come forward and given us officers and resources to locate people but also to find evidence.”

Police had previously identified Yu Chieh (Diana) Liao and Tewodros Mutugeta Kebed as persons of interest in connection with the quadruple homicide.

Liao, 24, was arrested on July 25 in Toronto in connection with a Canada-wide warrant on fraud charges. "Ms. Liao is currently in the community, released on her own recognizance. She is currently out on bail and being bound by a court order."

Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, was arrested in Toronto on July 18 and remains in custody.

"Stemming from the homicide investigation, we have uncovered other unrelated offences related to fraud, possession of credit card instruments. Those charges have been laid," explained Schiavetta. "Mr. Kebede is currently in custody in Toronto for unrelated drug charges. If he is successful in his bail application in Toronto, he will be rearrested by the Toronto Police Service and returned to Calgary under a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of fraud."

Anyone with information regarding the quadruple homicide investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.