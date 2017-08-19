The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate a Friday night stabbing that sent one man to hospital.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 8 Avenue Southeast, near the Jack Singer Concert Hall entrance, shortly after 7:00 p.m. after a man was located suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police have interviewed several witnesses and are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Investigators have not confirmed where the stabbing attack occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.