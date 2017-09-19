The Kenow wildfire that burned through Waterton Lakes National Park and put much of the townsite at risk last week is now considered to be held.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday morning and added that the fire is still active, covering approximately 38,000 hectares.

Much of the fire activity is at the edges of the perimeter and at a number of localized hotspots where unburned fuels remain.

Fire crews are continuing to work to contain the fire and keep it away from buildings and key pieces of infrastructure.

There is also some good news for residents of Waterton as a phased re-entry into the area is planned for Tuesday. During that time, residents, leaseholders and business owners will be allowed back into the area.

Parks Canada officials say the general public is still prohibited from entering the park.

Additional information about the fire can be found on the Parks Canada website.