Lethbridge police say that a 35-year-old man has been charged after a fight at a night club that sent a man to hospital with head injuries.

Police were called to Sound Garden, in the 900 block of 1 Avenue S., at about 2:19 a.m. on April 23 for reports of a fight.

When they got there, they found an unconscious man on the ground.

Witnesses pointed out another man, believed to be responsible for the incident.

Lethbridge police arrested the suspect without incident while the victim, suffering from significant head injuries, was taken to hospital.

The victim was eventually taken to Foothills Hospital in Calgary where he remains.

The police investigation has revealed that the two men were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into a fight.

John Travois Marr Bear has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is expected in court on April 27.