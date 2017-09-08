The man accused of attacking a woman and leaving her for dead in a Lethbridge alley last fall has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

Last September, a 25-year-old woman was walking to work when she was hit with a weapon, dragged into an alley near 6th Avenue South and sexually assaulted.

The woman was found by a member of the community and taken to hospital in Calgary in critical condition. She continues to recover from her injuries.

Denzel Bird was originally charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and break and enter in the incident.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and break & enter.

A sentencing hearing for Bird has been set for January 5th, 2018.