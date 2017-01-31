Robert Nicholson was given a one-year sentence and 18 months of probation after being found guilty in the savage killing of his tenant’s dog.

The body of Chevy, a border collie cross, was found buried in the backyard of a home in the neighbourhood of Renfrew in March of 2015.

Nicholson was charged with killing the dog with an axe and knife in a fit of rage in a dispute over late rent.

Under the terms of his probation, Nicholson is prohibited from possessing any dogs, cats or birds for a period of five years. In addition, a prohibited weapons ban was put in place for 10 years, and Nicholson is also undergoing counselling.

Animal rights supporters were quick to comment on the sentence.

“I’m very happy he got time, and I’m very happy the judge did not listen to his whining about that he is ADHD and that’s the reason that he did this horrific thing,” said Heather Anderson, Daisy Foundation. “People who do these sorts of things to animals should be prosecuted in the highest, and I am glad to see that people are starting to realize that animals are just like us and I believe that they should be protected like we are.”

Anderson is disappointed the ban on possessing animals was only for five years, but the judge in the case decided that was long enough given the terms of the probation.