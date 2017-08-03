A replacement party is looking to fill the void left by the former Wildrose Party in Alberta’s political landscape.

Organizers of a group looking to create a new political party in Alberta say they have been approved by Elections Alberta to use the name ‘Alberta Advantage Party’.

The name was chosen at a meeting of members who were not happy with the results of a merger vote held at the end of July.

Now, in order to be officially recognized, the group needs to collect over 7,800 signatures, have three MLAs cross the floor or run candidates in over half the ridings in the province.