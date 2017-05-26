No one injured after truck slams into northeast business
A truck crashed into the entrance of a Domino's Pizza location in northeast Calgary, but luckily no one was injured.
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 8:00AM MDT
Emergency crews were called to a strip mall in northeast Calgary on Thursday night after a truck slammed into the entrance of a restaurant.
A truck crashed into the doors of a Domino’s Pizza outlet late Thursday.
The driver was not injured and there were no injuries in the restaurant either.
Firefighters blocked off the area to make sure that the building was structurally sound.
There is no information on what caused the driver to run into the business.
