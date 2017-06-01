If you’re planning to head out onto the Bow River sometime soon, city officials advise caution as the water flow is much higher than average.

The Calgary Fire Department says the current flow rate is 293 cubic metres per second, driven in particular by mountain runoff. That’s a higher rate than what’s been seen in the past two years.

“Melting snow in the mountains is causing very cold water temperatures, increased floating debris and high turbidity in the Bow River, which makes for very poor visibility and dangerous conditions,” said Carol Henke, public information officer with the CFD.

Crews will be monitoring the water while the advisory is in place and asks that residents avoid the area until conditions improve.

Henke also says that riverbanks should be avoided during this advisory too. "The fast-moving water can cause erosion and river banks can collapse.”

Harvie Passage is still closed to all recreational boats until 2018 as work crews continue to rebuild the area after the 2013 floods.

Should you see someone in the river in distress, Henke asks that you call 911 while keeping warch so you can provide updated information on the location of the person.

The City of Calgary encourages all water users to familiarize themselves with safety practice bylaws and safety alerts on calgary.ca/watersafety and monitor flow levels at rivers.alberta.ca.

Currently, there are no flood advisories at this time in the City of Calgary.

The latest information can be found at calgary.ca/floodinfo.