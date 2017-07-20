Police say that a person has died at North Hill Mall in what they are saying was an 'unfortunate accident'.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the shopping centre at about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of someone being in medical distress.

They soon learned that a person had apparently climbed into a clothing donation bin and had gotten trapped inside.

The person died while they were stuck in the bin, officials say.

Police are awaiting the Medical Examiner's report, but don't consider the death to be suspicious.