One dead in 'unfortunate accident' at Calgary mall
Police were called to North Hill Maill early Thursday morning for reports that someone had gotten stuck in a clothing donation bin.
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 5:44AM MDT
Police say that a person has died at North Hill Mall in what they are saying was an 'unfortunate accident'.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the shopping centre at about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports of someone being in medical distress.
They soon learned that a person had apparently climbed into a clothing donation bin and had gotten trapped inside.
The person died while they were stuck in the bin, officials say.
Police are awaiting the Medical Examiner's report, but don't consider the death to be suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Police prepare for motorcycle gang gathering in Calgary this weekend
- One dead in 'unfortunate accident' at Calgary mall
- Council unlikely to decide on Calgary Olympic bid until next year
- Son charged with murder after father's body found at Okotoks construction site
- PM Trudeau faces questions over Julie Payette appointment