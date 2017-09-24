One person is dead and another was airlifted to hospital following a crash on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation late Saturday afternoon.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck was travelling in the area of Spring Road when the vehicle left the road and rolled. Emergency crews were called to the crash scene at approximately 6:00 p.m. and located a deceased female of undisclosed age as well as two injured people.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

An injured male, age not confirmed, was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance for treatment of undisclosed injuries. An injured female was treated at the scene.

Members of the RCMP continue to investigate the fatal single vehicle crash and are working to determine if there were more than three people in the truck at the time.