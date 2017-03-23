The team behind the Calgary Stampede’s tarp auction has high hopes for this year’s event, seen as a key indicator of how well the city’s economy is faring.

Officials say that despite the economic downturn and recent layoffs, they are looking positively at the auction this time around.

“We are really encouraged at the interest this year. We have come out ahead a little bit with the pre-registered bids,” said Mike Piper with the Stampede Chuckwagon committee. “It’s pretty positive. We are excited by the interest this year as opposed to last year.”

2016’s event collected just under $2.3M for drivers but this year some of the bigger buyers, like the Tsuu T’ina Nation, have indicated they won’t be participating.

Last year, they were the highest bidder at $120,000.

The auction runs Thursday night and Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, 2017.