With more than 10,000 participants and hundreds of volunteers and cheering fans on the sideline, the 54th running of the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon created a temporary community at the starting line, on the course and post-race.

“It all started back in 1963. There were 19 guys who toed the line down in Glenmore and ran down Macleod Trail,” said Dan Ouimet, president of the Calgary Marathon Society. “Ever since, it’s been building momentum and momentum and now (there are) tens of thousands of people.”

Ouimet says the world renowned event attracts high caliber competitors but is inclusive and open to all levels of racers.

“It’s exciting to see the front of the pack runners but it’s also exciting when you see someone crossing the marathon line in six hours,” said Ouimet. “It’s very emotional and you get to see that they put in all of that effort.”

“When they cross the line, the look on their face shows that they have accomplished something that means something very deeply to them.”

Nilmini Jayasuriya was running in her first Scotiabank Calgary Marathon and the fifth half-marathon of her life. The resident of Melbourne, Australia, who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday, was overwhelmed by the way she was embraced by local runners.

“So far, it’s definitely the friendliest (race),” said Jayasuriya with a smile. “I’ve had two hugs and a kiss, and just people coming up to me I think because of my (Australia) t-shirt. I think I’m sort of drawing attention to myself.”

The Australian says she started running after being struck by a car at the age of 19. Her injuries served as a reminder to appreciate things she had previously taken for granted, including the ability to walk.

She decided to visit Calgary in 2017 to run in the half-marathon, take in Canada 150 events and visit the birthplace of her brother who passed away less than two years ago.

Gerry Miller laced up on Sunday morning knowing he was a member of a team with a chance to establish a new world record. The 80-year-old, a veteran of roughly 35 marathons including 11 Boston Marathons, was part of a group running the marathon course while tethered to one another.

Miller credits running with making him a more positive and focused person and would like others to follow his lead.

“I hope I can make a little difference,” said Miller. “I hope that I can be of a little inspiration to everyone here and my grown kids and my eight grandkids.”

Bob Hallett, a longtime friend of Miller’s, has high praise for his fellow runner. “Gerry and I have run in some amazing places together,” said Hallett. “He’s just got such an amazing personality and character. He’s just a real leader of men.”

On the other end of the age spectrum, the Miller family, no known relation to Gerry, took part in the 5K Family Walk & Run with their four-year-old daughter Amelia and two-year-old daughter Molly.

“I love races in general, I think they’re fantastic,” said James Miller.“I love being able to bring my kids here and experience the whole atmosphere and promote being healthy and active.”

Jill Botelho is in the midst of a personal goal to finish 10 half marathons before her 40th birthday. The mother of three was running in her seventh Scotiabank Calgary Marathon on Sunday and is mere months away from reaching her target. “Once I get out there the adrenalin and the spirit just kind of really drives me.”

An unofficial world record was set on Sunday as Justin Kurek, dressed in western garb, completed the marathon in 2:43.

“I set a goal for myself of 2:45 and I came under that so I’m ecstatic,” said Kurek at the finish line. “I raised money for a charity, the Doris Rowland Nanoknife fund, and it just meant so much down the stretch to dig deep for a reason.”

“I dedicated that last little bit to Doris Rowland, that pulled me through the end.”

The Doris Rowland Nanoknife fund assists patients with pancreatic cancer.

In establishing the world record for fastest marathon time while dressed as a cowboy, Kurek had to comply with stipulations set for him by officials with the Guinness Book of World Records. The racer was permitted to wear running shoes but the rest of his outfit had to include a cowboy hat, leather vest, jeans, chaps and a lasso. The unconventional running attire presented challenges during Kurek’s race with the jeans and chaps proving especially difficult to run in. “I thought I could just have my normal stride but about half way through I could feel it was hindering, it was hot and it was limiting what I could do with my legs,” said Kurek. “I just powered through it.”

With files from CTV's Kevin Fleming

For a complete list of Scotiabank Calgary Marathon results click here.