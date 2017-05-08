Calgary police have spoken with a person of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Sunalta LRT Station and say no charges have been laid in the case.

On April 28, police were called to the Sunalta CTrain station for a report of a fight between two men.

When emergency crews got there, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted on May 1 and the victim was identified as 52-year-old Eric Lavallee.

Police issued an alert last week about a man they were looking to speak to in connection to the case.

Mark Lecaine, the man police were looking for, was found in Saskatchewan and interviewed.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say no one else is being sought at this time.